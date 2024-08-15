South Africa

Western Cape police bust three suspects for possession of Mandrax worth R50,000

15 August 2024 - 12:41
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police intercepted a Mandrax shipment worth R50,000 and arrested three suspects.
Police intercepted a Mandrax shipment worth R50,000 and arrested three suspects.
Image: SAPS

Western Cape police have intercepted a Mandrax shipment worth R50,000 and arrested three suspects.

Graafwater police were tipped off about the planned delivery of drugs on Wednesday, said police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi.

Police followed the “possible route” and found a vehicle on the R364 near Clanwilliam which matched the description provided.

“They stopped the vehicle and a search ensued which resulted in the recovery of a suspicious parcel. The driver indicated the parcel was destined for delivery in Sifra Street in Graafwater,” said Swartbooi.

“Upon arrival at the address, the members found two occupants, a man and a woman, in the residence who were both arrested upon receipt of the parcel, with the driver who delivered the suspicious parcel.

“The members proceeded to the SAPS office where they inspected the parcel in the presence of the three suspects. They discovered the parcel contained 990 Mandrax tablets with an estimated value of R50,000.”

The 27-year-old woman and two men, aged 32 and 39, are to appear in the Clanwilliam magistrate's court, once charged, for dealing in drugs.

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

EFF ‘outraged’ by drugs flooding South Africa

'South Africa has become a free-for-all for international drug syndicates.'
Politics
1 week ago

LISTEN | Crime not out of control, says police minister Senzo Mchunu

The police minister says crime is not out of control, but it's not under control either — it's 'somewhere in between'
Politics
1 week ago

Former Hawks captain’s fall from grace after cracking baby killer case

Esmeralda Bailey was sentenced to an effective 11 years behind bars on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

Kidnapped businessman rescued and drugs worth R300m seized

The suspects were traced to a hotel in Eastgate and two apartments in Fourways.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mayibuye Mandela wants R23m payout for victim whose identity was 'stolen' by ... South Africa
  2. VBS Bank heist: state accuses Msiza and Matsepe of delaying tactics South Africa
  3. 'I'm on my way home': SA woman rescued by Dirco after alleged assault in Croatia South Africa
  4. Tshwane sees revenue increase of R2m in July from impounded cars South Africa
  5. Court orders immediate deportation of 16 Mozambican women found guilty of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF press conference
Security tight as Taylor Swift's tour resumes after terror threat | REUTERS