South Africa

18, including school pupils, injured in early-morning crash in Durban

16 August 2024 - 10:34
Paramedics responded to the scene of the crash near Wingen Walk in Durban.
Image: Supplied

Eighteen people, mostly pupils on their way to school, sustained injuries after a head-on collision on the Hans Dettman Highway near Wingen Walk in Durban on Friday morning.

According to ALS Paramedics, the incident happened soon after 6.35am. 

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived at the scene to find many pupils with injuries. 

“More ambulances and advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist. Once triaged it was ascertained 18 people had been injured,” he said. 

All the injured, including both drivers, were transported to Durban hospitals.

“Events leading to the crash are unknown and police will investigate.”

TimesLIVE

