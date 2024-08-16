South Africa

Huge counterfeit goods bust in downtown Joburg

Police seized goods valued at R37m in a raid by a multidisciplinary force.

16 August 2024 - 20:45 By TIMESLIVE
An intelligence-driven operation was conducted in Kerk Street in downtown Johannesburg where a multidisciplinary team confiscated counterfeit goods worth an estimated R37m.
The Hawks and other law enforcement agencies have confiscated counterfeit goods valued at R37m in an intelligence-driven operation in the Johannesburg CBD.

Hawks spokesperson WO Wendy Nkabi said an assortment of branded sneakers, shorts, and T-shirts like Timberland, Adidas, Reebok, Lacoste and Nike were confiscated during the raid conducted in Kerk Street.

She said a multidisciplinary team comprising the Hawks, SAPS national counterfeit , contraband and illicit goods policing, border police (ORTIA), Gauteng public order policing and saturation units and Gauteng crime prevention wardens were part of the operation that raided several warehouses where the counterfeit goods were found.

Nkabi said though the goods were confiscated, no arrests were made but said investigations were continuing.

