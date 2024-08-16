The Ndimande brothers, allegedly involved in the murder of AKA, have 15 days to appeal the decision by the Manzini magistrate’s court in Eswatini to grant South Africa's request for their extradition.
On Friday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the Eswatini court granted South Africa's request for the extradition of Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande.
The two were arrested in Mbabane earlier this year and have been in police custody.
According to the NPA, if the brothers do not appeal within the 15 court day period, the record of the proceedings will be transmitted to the prime minister of Eswatini to decide on their surrender to South Africa.
After the prime minister’s decision to surrender, NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Interpol Eswatini and Interpol South Africa will decide on a handover date.
“If there is an appeal lodged by the respondents, a notice of appeal should be filed by the respondents within the 15 court day period. The record of proceedings should be filed with the high court thereafter. Dates are then arranged with the presiding judge on the filing of heads of argument by both parties. Whereupon the matter is set down for the appeal to be heard.”
Ramkisson-Kara said if the appeal is dismissed the process regarding the prime minister will follow the course as stated.
Rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot dead in February last year outside Durban's Wish restaurant on Florida Road.
Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Ndimande, 29, are appearing in the Durban magistrate’s court for the murders.
TimesLIVE
Ndimande brothers implicated in AKA, Tibz murder have 15 days to appeal their extradition
