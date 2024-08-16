South Africa

Pupils involved in shootings at two Eldorado Park schools suspended

16 August 2024 - 15:15
Parents are concerned after shootings at two Eldorado Park schools. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/SAMORN TARAPAN

The Gauteng education department says pupils involved in shootings at Willow Crescent Secondary School and Boekenhout Primary School in Eldorado Park have been suspended.

Video footage emerged on social media showing concerned parents and residents gathered outside Willow Crescent Secondary after an alleged shooting.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said  according to information, a boy from Kliptown Secondary School gained access to Willow Crescent Secondary carrying a knife with three other boys from the community, including a pupil of Willow Crescent Secondary, alleged to be a gang member.

Mabona said this resulted in a confrontation among the pupils and shots were fired on the school premises. 

TimesLIVE reported police responded to the shooting at Willow Crescent. “On arrival, nobody knew about the shooting and an investigation was done,” said police.

Police said no-one was injured and “no cartridges were found at the scene”.

Mabona said the identified pupils were suspended and a disciplinary hearing has been scheduled.

“We condemn misconduct which seeks to undermine the dignity of our learning institutions. Schools are urged to enforce their codes of conduct to deal with disciplinary matters. The department appeals to parents to help enforce discipline in and outside the school environment,” he said.

He also confirmed that on Thursday the schools resumed as normal and police were on-site to monitor the situation.

TimesLIVE

