South Africa

VBS Bank heist: court grants Msiza and Matsepe's request to have trial separated from co-accused

NPA expresses disappointment with ruling and indicates state will appeal

16 August 2024 - 13:57
VBS Mutual Bank accused, led by former ANC Limpopo Treasury head Danny Msiza (second from left), former ANC Youth League leader Kabelo Matsepe (right) and their lawyer Shaun Abrahams at the Pretoria high court on August 14 2024.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

The Pretoria high court has granted former ANC leaders Danny Msiza and Kabelo Matsepe's request to have their trial separated from their co-accused in the VBS Mutual Bank looting saga.

Msiza and Matsepe applied for a temporary stay of prosecution and the separation of their cases from their co-accused.

The court denied their application for a temporary stay of prosecution.

“We are disappointed with the ruling as it is prejudicial to the state, as our witnesses will have to testify twice on the same set of facts and this will overstretch state resources,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.

“We have asked for full reasons after which we will apply for leave to appeal as we believe a higher court will come to a different conclusion.”

Msiza and Matsepe are among 12 people implicated in what has been dubbed the “Great Bank Heist” which saw billions siphoned from the now-defunct bank. 

TimesLIVE previously reported former NPA head Shaun Abrahams, while representing Msiza, previously asked the court to allow his client to not be charged with the others as Msiza faced “real, substantial prejudice” from the structure of the charges.

Abrahams also noted Msiza’s petitioning of the Supreme Court of Appeal after his application for “further particulars” (more information) from the NPA was rejected.

Matsepe faces 39 of the 179 charges brought against the accused, while Msiza faces eight.

Former chair of the bank Tshifhiwa Matodzi was sentenced in July to 15 years' imprisonment after pleading guilty to 33 counts, including corruption, theft, fraud, money laundering and racketeering in contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

TimesLIVE

