South Africa

WATCH | Five accused of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder back in court

16 August 2024 - 10:10
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 are back in the dock on Friday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Defence in Meyiwa trial opposes state's bid to recall data analyst

The defence representing the men implicated in the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa is opposing the state's application to recall data analyst Col ...
News
1 week ago

Evidence casts doubt on Kelly, Senzo accused link

The state's claim that singer Kelly Khumalo had received two phone calls from one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial before the murder ...
News
3 weeks ago

Alleged gunman's phone was in the Vosloorus area the day Meyiwa died

A state witness has testified Mthobisi Mncube's cellphone was in the Vosloorus area on the day soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot in 2014.
News
1 month ago

Meyiwa trial delayed as defence seeks comprehensive maps and cellphone tower locations

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been delayed yet again as the defence seeks a full map of the crime site and cellphone tower locations cited in ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. After four months in jail, Magashule’s former PA Moroadi Cholota gets bail South Africa
  2. Prasa board fires Matthews for third time, pays out remainder of contract South Africa
  3. Cape Town slaps illegal dumpers with R4m worth of fines South Africa
  4. Mayibuye Mandela wants R23m payout for victim whose identity was 'stolen' by ... South Africa
  5. POLL | What do you think about Chidimma contesting Miss Universe Nigeria? South Africa

Latest Videos

Media briefing on Nuclear Energy Strategy
Study finds evidence of underground liquid water on Mars | REUTERS