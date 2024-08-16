South Africa

WATCH | Moroadi Cholota back in court

16 August 2024 - 11:11 By TImesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule is appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday. 

Moroadi Cholota faces charges in connection with a R255m corruption case.

She was granted bail by the court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

