The former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule is appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday.
Moroadi Cholota faces charges in connection with a R255m corruption case.
She was granted bail by the court on Thursday.
WATCH | Moroadi Cholota back in court
After four months in jail, Magashule’s former PA Moroadi Cholota gets bail
NPA opposes bail for Ace Magashule’s ex-PA Moroadi Cholota, says she is a flight risk
‘Not guilty’: Ace Magashule’s ex-PA argues her arrest is ‘punishment’ for not giving cops ‘information’
