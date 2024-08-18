South Africa

95 Libyans arrested at ‘military’ training camp to be deported on Sunday

18 August 2024 - 10:32
The 95 Libyans arrested at a suspected secret military training camp near White River are heading home after their successful deportation. File photo.
Image: Mandla Khoza

The 95 Libyans arrested at a suspected military training base in White River, Mpumalanga, last month are to be returned home on Sunday morning.

This was confirmed by the department of home affairs after charges against them were withdrawn on Friday and they were handed over to the department for deportation.

The men were arrested in July after police raided a farm in White River.

They were charged with making misrepresentations in their visa applications, claiming they were coming to South Africa to train as security guards. 

The department in a statement said it had “concluded its preparations to deport” the 95 men. 

“They are scheduled to leave South Africa from the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport this morning [Sunday] on a flight that has been paid for by the Libyan government.”

Minister Dr Leon Schreiber said: “I commend the home affairs officials and other law enforcement officers who worked tirelessly to ensure an expeditious deportation.

“We will continue to deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that the country’s immigration laws are respected and observed,” he said.

TimesLIVE

