A Zambian national alleged to be the mastermind behind a string of business kidnappings and a multimillion-rand drug syndicate was nabbed as he arrived in South Africa at OR Tambo international airport on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Brig Atlende Mathe said the 40-year old suspect, whose left foot is bandaged and who walks with a crutch, was under surveillance as a key player in a transnational organised crime syndicate.
“Police have been keeping a close watch on the suspect's movement. The suspect is believed to be one of the ringleaders behind a kidnapping-for-ransom syndicate targeting businessmen in South Africa.
“He is specifically linked to the kidnapping of a 63-year-old businessman in Helderkruin, Roodepoort, in July. He [the businessman] was rescued on the same day police made the discovery of R300m worth of crystal meth at two properties in Fourways and a hotel in Bruma.”
Mathe said the man, who was arrested by a multidisciplinary team including the SAPS anti-kidnapping task team, counter intelligence, detectives, JMPD K-9 unit, Flying Squad and private security, will be charged with eight other suspects who were arrested for the kidnapping of the businessman and the drug bust.
TimesLIVE
Cops nab alleged kidnapping and drug syndicate ringleader at OR Tambo airport
Image: SAPS
A Zambian national alleged to be the mastermind behind a string of business kidnappings and a multimillion-rand drug syndicate was nabbed as he arrived in South Africa at OR Tambo international airport on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Brig Atlende Mathe said the 40-year old suspect, whose left foot is bandaged and who walks with a crutch, was under surveillance as a key player in a transnational organised crime syndicate.
“Police have been keeping a close watch on the suspect's movement. The suspect is believed to be one of the ringleaders behind a kidnapping-for-ransom syndicate targeting businessmen in South Africa.
“He is specifically linked to the kidnapping of a 63-year-old businessman in Helderkruin, Roodepoort, in July. He [the businessman] was rescued on the same day police made the discovery of R300m worth of crystal meth at two properties in Fourways and a hotel in Bruma.”
Mathe said the man, who was arrested by a multidisciplinary team including the SAPS anti-kidnapping task team, counter intelligence, detectives, JMPD K-9 unit, Flying Squad and private security, will be charged with eight other suspects who were arrested for the kidnapping of the businessman and the drug bust.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Limpopo police offer R20k reward for information leading to arrest of notorious criminal on the run
Details emerge of kidnappers who held Munsamy hostage for six months
Two cops arrested for alleged kidnapping and extortion
Police bust Durban syndicate who 'kidnap women, raid bank accounts'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos