South Africa

Cops nab alleged kidnapping and drug syndicate ringleader at OR Tambo airport

18 August 2024 - 16:59 By TIMESLIVE
A 40-year-old Zambian national was arrested at the OR Tambo international airport on Sunday in connection with a kidnapping and drugs syndicate
Image: SAPS

A Zambian national alleged to be the mastermind behind a string of business kidnappings and a multimillion-rand drug syndicate was nabbed as he arrived in South Africa at OR Tambo international airport on Sunday. 

Police spokesperson Brig Atlende Mathe said the 40-year old suspect, whose left foot is bandaged and who walks with a crutch, was under surveillance as a key player in a transnational organised crime syndicate.

“Police have been keeping a close watch on the suspect's movement. The suspect is believed to be one of the ringleaders behind a kidnapping-for-ransom syndicate targeting businessmen in South Africa.

“He is specifically linked to the kidnapping of a 63-year-old businessman in Helderkruin, Roodepoort, in July. He [the businessman] was rescued on the same day police made the discovery of R300m worth of crystal meth at two properties in Fourways and a hotel in Bruma.”

Mathe said the man, who was arrested by a multidisciplinary team including the SAPS anti-kidnapping task team, counter intelligence, detectives, JMPD K-9 unit, Flying Squad and private security, will be charged with eight other suspects who were arrested for the kidnapping of the businessman and the drug bust.

TimesLIVE

