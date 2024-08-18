South Africa

Crash driver in critical condition after suicide attempt

18 August 2024 - 16:17 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Midlands EMS responded to a car accident in Balgowan in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands to find the driver had fled
Midlands EMS responded to a car accident in Balgowan in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands to find the driver had fled
Image: 123rf/Jaromír Chalabala

Paramedics in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands responded to an accident near the R103 in Balgowan on Sunday to find the driver of a crashed bakkie had fled. 

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said: “Upon arrival, it was found a bakkie had rolled multiple times. The passenger of the vehicle sustained minor injuries, while the driver had fled the scene. The driver was later found at home, where he had set himself alight.”

Robertson said he was in critical condition and required advanced life support before he was taken to hospital. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Police probe after hit-and-run involving alleged stolen police bakkie

It emerged the vehicle was reported stolen from Phoenix police station.
News
4 hours ago

Truck driver dead in fiery PMB crash

A truck driver died in a multi-truck collision on the N3 near Pietermaritzburg.
News
4 days ago

What caused Brazil plane crash that killed 62 people?

An ATR-72 turboprop plane operated by regional carrier Voepass crashed on Friday in a residential area near Sao Paulo, Brazil, killing all 62 ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police arrest boy, 17, for murder after grade 10 pupil found dead in school ... South Africa
  2. Six dead in Umlazi shooting South Africa
  3. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  4. Cape Town slaps illegal dumpers with R4m worth of fines South Africa
  5. Limpopo police offer R20k reward for information leading to arrest of notorious ... South Africa

Latest Videos

French star Alain Delon's rise to fame and decades-long career • FRANCE 24 ...
THE UNION Official Trailer (2024)