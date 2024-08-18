Paramedics in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands responded to an accident near the R103 in Balgowan on Sunday to find the driver of a crashed bakkie had fled.
Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said: “Upon arrival, it was found a bakkie had rolled multiple times. The passenger of the vehicle sustained minor injuries, while the driver had fled the scene. The driver was later found at home, where he had set himself alight.”
Robertson said he was in critical condition and required advanced life support before he was taken to hospital.
TimesLIVE
Crash driver in critical condition after suicide attempt
Image: 123rf/Jaromír Chalabala
Paramedics in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands responded to an accident near the R103 in Balgowan on Sunday to find the driver of a crashed bakkie had fled.
Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said: “Upon arrival, it was found a bakkie had rolled multiple times. The passenger of the vehicle sustained minor injuries, while the driver had fled the scene. The driver was later found at home, where he had set himself alight.”
Robertson said he was in critical condition and required advanced life support before he was taken to hospital.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Police probe after hit-and-run involving alleged stolen police bakkie
Truck driver dead in fiery PMB crash
What caused Brazil plane crash that killed 62 people?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos