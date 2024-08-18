South Africa

Police probe after hit-and-run involving alleged stolen police bakkie

18 August 2024 - 12:46 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police are investigating a hit-and-run apparently involving a stolen police vehicle.
Police are investigating a hit-and-run apparently involving a stolen police vehicle.
Image: RUSA

Police are investigating a culpable homicide after a woman was run over and killed by a suspected stolen police vehicle.

The incident happened on Friday morning in Canelands, KwaZulu-Natal, according to Reaction Unit SA (Rusa).

“Rusa received a call from a farmer in Canelands at 10.12am requesting assistance after he noticed a suspicious vehicle on his property. Reaction officers were dispatched and on arrival located a black Toyota Fortuner.

“The vehicle was equipped with blue lights and sirens. The registration plates were removed. Rusa members also discovered the vehicle had front-end damage. Officers then contacted SAPS' radio control and provided the registration number from the licence disc.”

It emerged the vehicle was reported stolen from Phoenix police station. 

Rusa said further investigation revealed it had been involved in a hit-and-run accident on the Phoenix highway. 

“A female pedestrian was killed and the vehicle involved sped off without providing assistance. A registration plate belonging to the black Toyota Fortuner was recovered at the scene but was removed from the scene by an unknown person.

“The family of the deceased believe the driver abandoned the vehicle in Canelands and registered a case of theft of a motor vehicle in an attempt to mislead authorities.”

The scene was then handed over to Verulam police for further investigation. They are now probing a culpable homicide case,

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

More than 20 trainee Gauteng crime wardens injured as vehicle ploughs into them during training

More than 20 Gauteng crime warden trainees were injured when a vehicle drove into them during a drill training session on Friday at the Dunnottar ...
News
4 weeks ago

Cop and three others, including US tourist, killed in Mpumalanga head-on collision

An accident claimed the lives of a police officer and three others including an American tourist when a police vehicle and a bakkie collided head-on ...
News
1 month ago

Man shot by police in mistaken identity case seeks justice for permanent injuries

His attorney is assisting him with a civil case to claim for loss of income, but is waiting for Ipid’s ballistic report to link the police firearms ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police arrest boy, 17, for murder after grade 10 pupil found dead in school ... South Africa
  2. Six dead in Umlazi shooting South Africa
  3. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  4. Cape Town slaps illegal dumpers with R4m worth of fines South Africa
  5. Limpopo police offer R20k reward for information leading to arrest of notorious ... South Africa

Latest Videos

French star Alain Delon's rise to fame and decades-long career • FRANCE 24 ...
THE UNION Official Trailer (2024)