Police are investigating a culpable homicide after a woman was run over and killed by a suspected stolen police vehicle.
The incident happened on Friday morning in Canelands, KwaZulu-Natal, according to Reaction Unit SA (Rusa).
“Rusa received a call from a farmer in Canelands at 10.12am requesting assistance after he noticed a suspicious vehicle on his property. Reaction officers were dispatched and on arrival located a black Toyota Fortuner.
“The vehicle was equipped with blue lights and sirens. The registration plates were removed. Rusa members also discovered the vehicle had front-end damage. Officers then contacted SAPS' radio control and provided the registration number from the licence disc.”
It emerged the vehicle was reported stolen from Phoenix police station.
Rusa said further investigation revealed it had been involved in a hit-and-run accident on the Phoenix highway.
“A female pedestrian was killed and the vehicle involved sped off without providing assistance. A registration plate belonging to the black Toyota Fortuner was recovered at the scene but was removed from the scene by an unknown person.
“The family of the deceased believe the driver abandoned the vehicle in Canelands and registered a case of theft of a motor vehicle in an attempt to mislead authorities.”
The scene was then handed over to Verulam police for further investigation. They are now probing a culpable homicide case,
TimesLIVE
Police probe after hit-and-run involving alleged stolen police bakkie
Image: RUSA
