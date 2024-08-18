South Africa

Two suspected rogue cops shot dead after KZN robbery

18 August 2024 - 13:51 By TIMESLIVE
Two suspected rogue cops were shot dead by police in Ntuzuma, outside Durban on Sunday
Image: 123RF

Two suspected rogue cops were shot dead by police in Ntuzuma, outside Durban, on Sunday. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspects, who were involved in a robbery, were shot when confronted by police.

A third suspect is understood to be in custody. 

This is a developing story.

