Two suspected rogue cops were shot dead by police in Ntuzuma, outside Durban, on Sunday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspects, who were involved in a robbery, were shot when confronted by police.
A third suspect is understood to be in custody.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Two suspected rogue cops shot dead after KZN robbery
Image: 123RF
