Absa CEO Arrie Rautenbach to go on ‘garden leave’ in October
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
Absa CEO Arrie Rautenbach is set to leave the bank after two years at the helm.
The bank announced that Rautenbach, who has been with the group for more than 27 years, will go on early retirement in April 2025, but will be on "garden leave" from October this year.
"Arrie will cease to be the CEO and an executive director of the boards with effect from October 15, followed by a six-month contractual notice period that will be served as garden leave. He will continue to serve the group in his current role until October 15,” Absa said.
Charles Russon, CEO of its corporate and investment bank, will take over as interim CEO, subject to regulatory approval.
The group said senior executive Yasmin Masithela will become interim CIB CEO.
In May Absa was caught in another transformation storm after the group’s senior black executives confronted Rautenbach over recent critical senior appointments, including the planned removal of the head of the group’s Africa operations.
Absa’s group CEO Rautenbach ‘retires early’
