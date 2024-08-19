South Africa

Absa’s group CEO Rautenbach ‘retires early’

19 August 2024 - 07:49 By TIMESLIVE
Absa's Group CEO Arrie Rautenbach has been forced into early retirement. File photo.
Absa's Group CEO Arrie Rautenbach has been forced into early retirement. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Absa has announced that its embattled group CEO Arrie Rautenbach will “take early retirement leave from the group, effective April 15 2025”.

The bank also announced Rautenbach will cease being CEO and an executive director of the boards from October 15 this year.

This is a developing story.

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Will Absa keep its erratic CEO beyond its midyear results?

Absa’s results are expected to be flat.
Opinion & Analysis
3 hours ago

CEO’s plea to bosses as discord rocks Absa

Move to placate bank’s top brass falters amid claims over alleged lapses in governance
News
3 weeks ago

Eyes fixed on how Moloko sorts Absa mess

But black corporates get shown the door even when they seemingly don’t put a foot wrong, writes Makhudu Sefara.
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
