Absa has announced that its embattled group CEO Arrie Rautenbach will “take early retirement leave from the group, effective April 15 2025”.
The bank also announced Rautenbach will cease being CEO and an executive director of the boards from October 15 this year.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Absa’s group CEO Rautenbach ‘retires early’
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
TimesLIVE
