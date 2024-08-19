South Africa

Another cop linked to KZN robbery and police shoot-out arrested

19 August 2024 - 13:36 By TIMESLIVE
Police arrested a 38-year-old KwaMashu police constable at an Umhlanga hospital in connection with a robbery in Richmond on Sunday.
Image: SAPS

A second KwaMashu police officer allegedly linked to an armed gang who robbed a Richmond shop owner and staff and was involved in a gun battle with police on Sunday has been arrested. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the officer escaped during a shoot-out with police at the home of a known cash-in-transit robber in Lindelani in Ntuzuma. 

During the shoot-out, two suspects were killed while several others, including two KwaMashu cops, escaped.

Netshiunda said further information led police to a wounded police officer — whose gun and police vehicle were linked to the robbery — hiding in a shack at Phindangene informal settlement in Ntuzuma B. He opened fire on the police and died during the exchange.

On Monday police received information about the whereabouts of the second officer.

“The suspect, who is a 38-year-old police constable also stationed at KwaMashu police station, was located at a hospital north of Durban where he was being treated for a gunshot wound on his left arm. He will appear in court soon,” he said.

