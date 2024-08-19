Four siblings are expected to appear in the Balfour magistrate’s court on Tuesday after their father was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday in Balfour, Mpumalanga.
Police said the siblings, aged between 36 and 45, are facing a charge of murder.
Police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli said a preliminary investigation had revealed the 71-year-old victim had previously applied for and was granted a protection order against his children.
According to information police received on Saturday, some members of the community found the victim at about 11am on a couch, without any sign of life, Mdhluli said
“The police, as well as medical personnel, were summoned to the scene. The victim had multiple visible gunshot wounds. Some empty cartridges were also found at the scene. The victim was certified dead by the paramedics,” he said.
He said a murder case was opened and a team of investigators had immediately commenced a probe.
Mdhluli said the investigation yielded positive results and the four siblings — three daughters and a son — were arrested in Heidelberg, Gauteng, on the same day as the incident.
Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the murder.
He commended the police for their excellent work in the investigation, which resulted in the swift arrest of the suspects.
Four siblings to appear in court for alleged murder of father
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
