South Africa

Limpopo man hacks wife to death with axe before taking his own life

19 August 2024 - 11:27
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Limpopo police have opened murder and inquest dockets. Stock photo.
Limpopo police have opened murder and inquest dockets. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A 27-year-old man from Mashau village in Limpopo allegedly hacked his wife to death with an axe before taking his own life. 

Limpopo police have launched an investigation after the incident on Saturday night. 

“The incident occurred at the couple's residence in Ha-Mashau Misevhe village,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba. 

Upon arrival police found the woman with severe injuries and the man hanging from the roof. The motive for the incident is unknown but domestic violence is suspected.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned continued incidents of gender-based violence and femicide, particularly in relationships.

“We urge couples to seek professional help to prevent such tragic incidents,” she said.

Police have opened murder and inquest dockets. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Teen girl who fatally stabbed elderly woman sentenced to 18 years in prison

The 16-year-old girl also received a 10-year sentence for robbery with aggravating circumstances
News
4 hours ago

GBVF case back on roll, internal probe into police conduct opened

A case stemming from a gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) incident in Vosman, near Witbank in Mpumalanga, on August 4 has been re-enrolled ...
News
5 days ago

Man arrested after allegedly hacking an elderly woman to death

The 74-year-old woman was found lying outside the house, bound with rope and with multiple stab wounds.
News
6 days ago

Uyinene Mrwetyana’s killer’s previous attempted rape case left her family distraught

The former postal employee raped and killed the University of Cape Town (UCT) student at a post office branch in Claremont, Cape Town, on August 24 ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cops nab alleged kidnapping and drug syndicate ringleader at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa ‘deeply saddened’ by death of renowned academic Prof Muxe Nkondo South Africa
  3. Absa’s group CEO Rautenbach ‘retires early’ South Africa
  4. Off-duty cop among alleged robbers killed during police shoot-out South Africa
  5. Police arrest boy, 17, for murder after grade 10 pupil found dead in school ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Sicily yacht sinking: One dead and six missing as vessel SINKS off Italian coast
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's urgent application