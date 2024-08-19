Dlamini accused the prosecution of “playing to the public gallery” by raising issues the defence claims are not of “relevance” to the bail application. He also argued the trio would not try to evade trial or undermine the criminal justice system if they were released.
Mboro had another rifle in his boot during scuffle at Katlehong school: state
Controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng had another rifle in his car boot during the fracas at a primary school in Katlehong earlier this month.
The National Prosecuting Authority made the claim during the second day of the bail application of Motsoeneng, his 27-year-old son and bodyguard Clement Camillot Baloyi, 43.
The trio were arrested after videos emerged of Motsoeneng wielding a panga and being escorted by an armed entourage while entering Matshediso Primary School. One of his private bodyguards entered the school, scaring pupils, and walked out carrying two crying children, said to be Motsoeneng’s grandchildren. One of the men was carrying what appeared to be a rifle when they entered the school.
Motsoeneng’s aggressive action led to a protest by schoolchildren and community members who set his church alight on Tuesday, burning the marquee tent to ashes.
The three face a raft of charges, including kidnapping, possession of a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm.
The children's maternal grandmother and uncle, who cannot be named to protect the minors' identity, were also arrested and made a separate appearance where they were granted R1,000 bail each.
The controversial pastor told the court he can only afford R3,000 bail as he stated his intention to plead not guilty to the charges against him.
His bodyguard and son said they could only afford R500 bail each.
Police opposed bail, saying Motsoeneng did not provide an accurate address and they would not be able to find him if he were released.
They said Motsoeneng knows the witnesses and their home addresses and would pose a threat to them.
His defence counsel, advocate Philip Dlamini, spent considerable time responding to the state's bail opposition. He focused particularly on the danger the accused would pose to public safety if they were released on bail.
“The public is abused [because] which public will turn against a person who has the rightful authority to look after his children?” he asked.
“The state has not produced any documentary proof that the children's court or any court that has jurisdiction has removed the children from their father and granted custody to their [maternal grandmother] or any other person,” he said.
Dlamini accused the prosecution of “playing to the public gallery” by raising issues the defence claims are not of “relevance” to the bail application. He also argued the trio would not try to evade trial or undermine the criminal justice system if they were released.
Dlamini confirmed Motsoeneng's son had four children with the woman who had recently died and was living with her in a hired room before her death. This apparently gave him a legal right to assume responsibility for the children's care. This woman's family is embroiled in a custody dispute with the Motsoeneng family.
“It looks like it has political connotations because of how a man can be charged for protecting and looking after his own children,” Dlamini said.
Prosecutor Pheello Vilakazi said there's additional video footage of the incident “which may not have gained [as much] popularity” as the one widely shared.
“There's footage the state is in possession of showing accused No 1 [Motsoeneng] had another rifle in his boot. He took out that rifle and is seen discharging it to disperse people in the streets so he can leave the crime scene.
“That place where they were is a primary school, and some of the children there were in creche months before and it is seen that the accused were carrying [an] AK47 in front of [these children]. Some of them have never seen a gun or machete before, but video footage circulating shows they were exposed to this,” he said.
Motsoeneng, wearing a cream-white jersey and shirt, could be seen shaking his head while the state made these claims.
Vilakazi also claimed the accused were still in possession of the second rifle, which none had a permit for, leading to questions about whether their release on bail would endanger public safety.
Another issue that came up again was the address given by the accused. Vilakazi said they were given an address of “Gumede Street” in an area of Alberton.
“So we still don't know where the accused resides. Accused No 1 [Mboro] ... [has] been before court nine times where cases were opened against him but [were later] withdrawn. In those nine times he's given nine different addresses and now his son vouches for him and says 'no, actually, I live where my father lives' at a non-existent address,” he said.
The bail application continues.
