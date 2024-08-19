South Africa

Off-duty cop among alleged robbers killed during police shoot-out

19 August 2024 - 06:41 By TIMESLIVE
Police issue guns and uniforms were recovered from a house in which suspected robbers were hiding.
Image: SAPS

A KwaMashu cop suspected to be part of a gang of six men who robbed a store in Richmond, outside Pietermaritzburg, was among three men who died in shoot-outs with police on Sunday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said at least six suspects, some dressed in police uniforms, held the shop owner and staff at gunpoint in the morning before robbing the victims of their firearms, an undisclosed amount of money and other items.

Police acting on information about two vehicles spotted fleeing from the crime scene, traced the suspects to a residence on Mgwenya Avenue in Lindelani.

“When the suspects realised the presence of police, they opened fire as they ran out of the house. Two suspects were fatally wounded at the scene. They were both found wearing police clothing. One was also in possession of a police firearm and bulletproof vest.

"Another police bulletproof vest and raincoat were found inside the house. A vehicle belonging to a police officer, who had reported off duty earlier in the morning from his night shift at KwaMashu police station, was found at the scene. “

Police found suspected robbers at a house belonging to a known cash-in-transit robber who is on bail
Image: SAPS

Netshiunda said further information led police to an injured police officer hiding inside a shack at Phindangene informal settlement in Ntuzuma B.

“When police arrived at the scene, the sergeant fired shots at the officers. In the resultant shootout he was fatally wounded. He was found to be the owner of a police firearm ound in possession of the slain suspect at the first crime scene and the owner of the vehicle.”

Police are looking for the remaining suspects.

Netshiunda said the house in which the suspects were found belongs to a known cash-in-transit robbery suspect who is out on bail. Investigations are underway to establish if the police officer was involved in other robberies.

