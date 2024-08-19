The Mpumalanga teenager who murdered Grace Tebogo Sebothoma, 64, in August 2023 was sentenced to 18 years in jail by the Mpumalanga high court sitting in Middelburg.
The 16-year-old girl also received a 10-year sentence for robbery with aggravating circumstances. She stabbed Sebothoma many times and robbed her of her personal belongings at Loding Village near Vaalbank in August 2023.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the teenager was sentenced last week and the court ordered the two sentences to run concurrently.
Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi made a call for society to work with police to safeguard vulnerable populations.
“We hope this sentence will send a strong message to young people who commit crimes that they will have to bear the consequences.”
Teen girl who fatally stabbed elderly woman sentenced to 18 years in prison
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet/ File photo.
