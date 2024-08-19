Two suspects wanted for murder and robbery cases were fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police at Thembeni in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday afternoon.
A police officer was saved by a bullet-resistant vest after he was shot three times in the chest during the shoot-out.
Police, said a search was still ongoing for other suspects believed to be part of the syndicate.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police have been hunting down the suspects for a while and having narrowly missed them last week, intelligence was gathered about their presence in the area.
“Police caught up with the suspects along the Link-Thembeni Road and signalled for the suspects' vehicle to pull over. When their vehicle stopped, two suspects got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the police and a shoot-out ensued. Two suspects were fatally wounded in the shoot-out. A 41-year-old female driver was unharmed and arrested,” Netshiunda said.
He said a thorough search was yet to be conducted on the suspects' vehicle.
However, he said one firearm was found in the possession of the suspects, while another firearm was found inside the vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money.
“Preliminary investigations have thus far revealed that the vehicle in which the suspects were travelling belongs to a police officer. No linkage has thus far been established between the officer and the deceased suspects, who have thus far been linked to four murder cases, one attempted murder case and one house robbery. A search is still ongoing for other suspects who are believed to be part of the syndicate.”
Netshiunda said the police officer who was saved by a bullet-resistant vest after being shot in the chest will be taken through the Employee Health and Wellness programmes for counselling.
TimesLIVE
Two wanted murder and robbery suspects fatally wounded in shoot-out with KZN police
According to the police, the deceased suspects have thus far been linked to four murder cases, one attempted murder case and one house robbery.
Image: Supplied
Two suspects wanted for murder and robbery cases were fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police at Thembeni in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday afternoon.
A police officer was saved by a bullet-resistant vest after he was shot three times in the chest during the shoot-out.
Police, said a search was still ongoing for other suspects believed to be part of the syndicate.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police have been hunting down the suspects for a while and having narrowly missed them last week, intelligence was gathered about their presence in the area.
“Police caught up with the suspects along the Link-Thembeni Road and signalled for the suspects' vehicle to pull over. When their vehicle stopped, two suspects got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the police and a shoot-out ensued. Two suspects were fatally wounded in the shoot-out. A 41-year-old female driver was unharmed and arrested,” Netshiunda said.
He said a thorough search was yet to be conducted on the suspects' vehicle.
However, he said one firearm was found in the possession of the suspects, while another firearm was found inside the vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money.
“Preliminary investigations have thus far revealed that the vehicle in which the suspects were travelling belongs to a police officer. No linkage has thus far been established between the officer and the deceased suspects, who have thus far been linked to four murder cases, one attempted murder case and one house robbery. A search is still ongoing for other suspects who are believed to be part of the syndicate.”
Netshiunda said the police officer who was saved by a bullet-resistant vest after being shot in the chest will be taken through the Employee Health and Wellness programmes for counselling.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Two suspected rogue cops shot dead after KZN robbery
Another cop linked to KZN robbery and police shoot-out arrested
Off-duty cop among alleged robbers killed during police shoot-out
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos