South Africa

Warning to skippers after ship loses 99 containers off Richards Bay

Skippers warned to report any sightings

19 August 2024 - 11:07
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
The Maltese-flagged container ship CMA CGM Belem.
Image: SA Maritime Safety Authority

A navigational warning has been issued to sailing vessels off the east coast after as many as 99 containers fell off a large container vessel.

It is the second time within a month that a large number of containers have been lost overboard involving the same France-based company. The SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) warned local skippers to remain vigilant and report container sightings.

Both incidents related to adverse weather conditions that caused widespread damage along the coastline in July and August.  

The latest incident involved the Maltese-flagged container ship CMA CGM Belem which suffered a stow collapse late on Thursday, resulting in significant container loss, said Samsa.

“The vessel had initially sought refuge at Maputo Bay. However, after further assessment, the decision was made to redirect the ship to Gqeberha.”

The vessel was expected to arrive at the Port of Ngqura.

A month ago, the ultra-large container vessel CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin lost up to 40 containers in the same region while sailing past from Asia to Europe. 

TimesLIVE

