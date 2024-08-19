A navigational warning has been issued to sailing vessels off the east coast after as many as 99 containers fell off a large container vessel.
It is the second time within a month that a large number of containers have been lost overboard involving the same France-based company. The SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) warned local skippers to remain vigilant and report container sightings.
Both incidents related to adverse weather conditions that caused widespread damage along the coastline in July and August.
The latest incident involved the Maltese-flagged container ship CMA CGM Belem which suffered a stow collapse late on Thursday, resulting in significant container loss, said Samsa.
“The vessel had initially sought refuge at Maputo Bay. However, after further assessment, the decision was made to redirect the ship to Gqeberha.”
The vessel was expected to arrive at the Port of Ngqura.
A month ago, the ultra-large container vessel CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin lost up to 40 containers in the same region while sailing past from Asia to Europe.
TimesLIVE
Warning to skippers after ship loses 99 containers off Richards Bay
Skippers warned to report any sightings
Image: SA Maritime Safety Authority
A navigational warning has been issued to sailing vessels off the east coast after as many as 99 containers fell off a large container vessel.
It is the second time within a month that a large number of containers have been lost overboard involving the same France-based company. The SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) warned local skippers to remain vigilant and report container sightings.
Both incidents related to adverse weather conditions that caused widespread damage along the coastline in July and August.
The latest incident involved the Maltese-flagged container ship CMA CGM Belem which suffered a stow collapse late on Thursday, resulting in significant container loss, said Samsa.
“The vessel had initially sought refuge at Maputo Bay. However, after further assessment, the decision was made to redirect the ship to Gqeberha.”
The vessel was expected to arrive at the Port of Ngqura.
A month ago, the ultra-large container vessel CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin lost up to 40 containers in the same region while sailing past from Asia to Europe.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Oil spill from ship in Western Cape: penguin corridor risk
'Beware floating ship debris': SA Maritime Safety Authority alert
Rush to prevent oil spill from grounded ship off west coast
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos