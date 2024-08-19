South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Mkhwebane's urgent gratuity court application continues

19 August 2024 - 11:10 By TimesLIVE
Impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's urgent application against the public protector's office, where she is fighting to be paid her multimillion-rand gratuity, is being heard at the Pretoria high court on Monday.

Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has argued Mkhwebane is not entitled to the money because she was impeached.

She was removed from office last year for misconduct and incompetence after a section 194 parliamentary inquiry.

