South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Pastor Mboro and two co-accused in court

19 August 2024 - 09:40
Courtesy of SABC News

The case of pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng and two other accused continues at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday.

The case was rolled over last week. The accused were arrested following a viral video showing the three wielding a gun and panga and threatening teachers at the Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong.

The three accused have pleaded not guilty.  

Mampara of the week: Pastor Mboro

In 2016, Pastor Mboro made global history when he visited heaven and returned to earth to tell the tale.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Bushiri celebrates Mboro's downfall after school 'panga' chaos

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri feels no pity for controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng as he remains behind bars after forcefully ...
News
1 week ago

POLL | Did Mboro deserve to have his church torched?

The pastor allegedly forcefully entered Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong and threatened teachers while armed with a panga.
News
1 week ago

Family linked to custodial dispute with Mboro happy he’ll ‘spend time in jail’

Relatives from two families linked to ugly custody battle that was captured in a now-viral video appear separately in the same court
News
1 week ago
