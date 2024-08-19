South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Suspects accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa back in court

19 August 2024 - 10:11 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Senzo Robert Meyiwa was a professional footballer who played as goalkeeper and captain of Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League and for the national team.

He was shot and killed in a home invasion on October 26 2014.

The trial of the five men accused of his murder continues on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Defence in Meyiwa trial opposes state's bid to recall data analyst

The defence representing the men implicated in the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa is opposing the state's application to recall data analyst Col ...
1 week ago

Evidence casts doubt on Kelly, Senzo accused link

The state's claim that singer Kelly Khumalo had received two phone calls from one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial before the murder ...
3 weeks ago

Alleged gunman's phone was in the Vosloorus area the day Meyiwa died

A state witness has testified Mthobisi Mncube's cellphone was in the Vosloorus area on the day soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot in 2014.
1 month ago

Meyiwa trial delayed as defence seeks comprehensive maps and cellphone tower locations

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been delayed yet again as the defence seeks a full map of the crime site and cellphone tower locations cited in ...
1 month ago
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 19 August 2024