Senzo Robert Meyiwa was a professional footballer who played as goalkeeper and captain of Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League and for the national team.
He was shot and killed in a home invasion on October 26 2014.
The trial of the five men accused of his murder continues on Monday.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Suspects accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa back in court
Courtesy of SABC News
Senzo Robert Meyiwa was a professional footballer who played as goalkeeper and captain of Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League and for the national team.
He was shot and killed in a home invasion on October 26 2014.
The trial of the five men accused of his murder continues on Monday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Defence in Meyiwa trial opposes state's bid to recall data analyst
Evidence casts doubt on Kelly, Senzo accused link
Alleged gunman's phone was in the Vosloorus area the day Meyiwa died
Meyiwa trial delayed as defence seeks comprehensive maps and cellphone tower locations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos