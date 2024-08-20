A 58-year-old man appeared briefly in the Dzanani magistrate’s court on Monday for allegedly hacking his 33-year-old son to death in Mauluma village in the Mphephu policing area in Limpopo.
According to the police, the incident occurred during a domestic dispute.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said when the police arrived at the scene, they found the accused, Moses Tshigomana, outside their home and were informed by family members he had been fighting with his son, whom he allegedly hacked with a spade.
“The victim was found inside the house with a deep head wound and was certified dead. The suspected murder weapon was confiscated,” he said.
Ledwaba said the case was postponed to September 4 for further police investigations.
Father 'hacks son to death with spade' during domestic dispute in Limpopo
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
