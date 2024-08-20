South Africa

Father 'hacks son to death with spade' during domestic dispute in Limpopo

20 August 2024 - 18:42
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The victim was found inside the house with a deep head wound and was certified dead. Stock photo.
The victim was found inside the house with a deep head wound and was certified dead. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A 58-year-old man appeared briefly in the Dzanani magistrate’s court on Monday for allegedly hacking his 33-year-old son to death in Mauluma village in the Mphephu policing area in Limpopo. 

According to the police, the incident occurred during a domestic dispute.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said when the police arrived at the scene, they found the accused, Moses Tshigomana, outside their home and were informed by family members he had been fighting with his son, whom he allegedly hacked with a spade.

“The victim was found inside the house with a deep head wound and was certified dead. The suspected murder weapon was confiscated,” he said.

Ledwaba said the case was postponed to September 4 for further police investigations.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police launch manhunt for suspected hitmen after man fatally shot while in ATM queue

The man was shot several times.
News
1 day ago

Deploying soldiers not the solution to 'protection fee' syndicate in Mthatha, says Holomisa

A troubling trend of extortion through "protection fees" is significantly affecting Eastern Cape businesses and vulnerable individuals.
Politics
1 day ago

Teen girl who fatally stabbed elderly woman sentenced to 18 years in prison

The 16-year-old girl also received a 10-year sentence for robbery with aggravating circumstances
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Teen in court in connection with murder of grade 10 Western Cape pupil South Africa
  2. ‘Mboro’ and bodyguard denied bail while son released on warning South Africa
  3. Municipalities suffer as state owes R18.6bn in rates and taxes South Africa
  4. Mkhwebane not entitled to R10m gratuity payment due to her removal — Ngcukaitobi South Africa
  5. Mom nabbed over infant’s ‘poisoning’ after undertaker tips off police South Africa

Latest Videos

More than 20,000 sign DA petition against Eskom's 36% electricity hike
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 20 August 2024