Fire destroys three classrooms in Eldorado Park school

Three classrooms were destroyed at Lancea Vale Secondary School in Eldorado Park when a fire broke out on Tuesday.

Joburg’s emergency management services (EMS) spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said firefighters swiftly responded to the fire.

According to the Gauteng education department, the fire resulted in significant damage to three classrooms in the grades 8 and 9 block. The department's preliminary reports indicate that the fire initially started on the first floor of block C.

Spokesperson for the department Steve Mabona said the fire spread rapidly, gutting three classrooms, and the structural safety of the building is now a concern.

Khumalo said the fire was reported just after 2pm and no-one was injured.

“EMS fire inspectors are on scene conducting investigations. EMS continues to implore people to take extra precautions when using electrical appliances or any substances that may lead to fires,” she said.

Mabona said firefighters will provide a report on the extent of the damage so that a decision can be made on whether it will be safe to continue teaching and learning in the affected block.

He said police are investigating.

Last week at Lancea Vale Secondary School, a pupil was stabbed by a schoolmate who later fled the scene.

Police confirmed that a case of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm had been opened after the incident at Lancea Vale.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane has expressed concern after the incident.

“It is indeed concerning that last week there was a stabbing incident of a learner by another learner at the same school. We will not tolerate violence or gangsterism in around and our schools. We are closely monitoring the situation and are certain that learning and teaching will resume accordingly at the school,” said Chiloane.

