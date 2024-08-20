South Africa

Friend speaks out about man shot dead in Malvern as speculation he was killed ‘for being gay’ goes viral

20 August 2024 - 18:46
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Clement Hadebe has been the subject of intense speculation and misinformation on social media in recent weeks, particularly surrounding the circumstances of his death.
Clement Hadebe has been the subject of intense speculation and misinformation on social media in recent weeks, particularly surrounding the circumstances of his death.
Image: Clement Hadabe/Facebook

A friend of Clement Hadebe, who was killed in a Malvern last week, has spoken out after speculation he was killed because a man “said he was a woman and found out later he was a gay man” went viral at the weekend. 

Hadebe, who was 22 when he was killed, was shot multiple times on August 10, and soon afterwards speculation on the motive for his killing started to trend on social media.

Gauteng spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed the murder, stating Hadebe had been found by police lying in a pool of blood. 

“Police responded to a shooting incident at Jules and 23rd streets in Malvern, where they found the victim lying in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds. Cartridges were found on the scene, and the victim was declared deceased at the scene. The motive for the murder is unknown at this stage,” Masondo said.

Whoever is doing this, please let it go. [Don’t have] the audacity to post online on social media and say he was killed because a guy didn’t know he was gay and stuff. That’s lies
Happy Makgetha, friend of Clement Hadebe

Hadebe has been the subject of intense speculation, particularly with regard to the circumstances surrounding his death.

After an IOL article with the headline “A simple ‘I am gay’ would have saved his life: gay man said to be a woman shot dead at Joburg bed and breakfast” was published, a close friend of Hadebe’s, Happy Makgetha, recorded a video to address the speculation.

According to widespread reports, Hadebe was allegedly shot after having been taken to a bed and breakfast by a man he had met the previous night at the Kwa Mai Mai Market in downtown Johannesburg.

This man, it is said, had believed Hadebe was a woman. However, Makgetha vehemently denies these allegations, calling them “false rumours”.

“False rumours are being spread around. However, I would like each one of you to stop. First things first, Clemy was not at Kwa Mai Mai. Second, Clemy was not being bought alcohol by men. Men never bought him alcohol. Third, he was not travelling with men,” Makgetha said. 

“I got a call on Saturday informing me that Clement [had been] shot. That’s when I rushed to Jules. That’s when I found out Clemy [had] passed away. Apparently, Clemy had been with a friend of ours called Sasha at a club, and [Sasha] said [Clemy] was walking home when he got shot. We don’t know what transpired on Clemy’s walk back home.”

He urged people not to spread false information.

“Whoever is doing this, please let it go. [Don’t have] the audacity to post online on social media and say he was killed because a guy didn’t know he was gay and stuff. That’s lies. We are his friends — we were there,” he said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Limpopo taxi driver and passenger killed in hail of bullets

Limpopo transport and community safety spokesperson Phuti Lekganyane says the drive-by shooting was similar to an incident in March and taxi violence ...
News
1 day ago

Off-duty cop among alleged robbers killed during police shoot-out

Three suspects died in shoot-outs with police on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Suspects accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa back in court

The trial of the five men accused of Senzo Robert Meyiwa's 2014 murder continues on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Deadly bomb blast in Tel Aviv was a terrorist attack, Israeli police say

A bomb blast in Tel Aviv late on Sunday has been confirmed as a terrorist attack, Israeli police and the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency said ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Teen in court in connection with murder of grade 10 Western Cape pupil South Africa
  2. ‘Mboro’ and bodyguard denied bail while son released on warning South Africa
  3. Municipalities suffer as state owes R18.6bn in rates and taxes South Africa
  4. Mkhwebane not entitled to R10m gratuity payment due to her removal — Ngcukaitobi South Africa
  5. Mom nabbed over infant’s ‘poisoning’ after undertaker tips off police South Africa

Latest Videos

More than 20,000 sign DA petition against Eskom's 36% electricity hike
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 20 August 2024