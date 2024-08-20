Friend speaks out about man shot dead in Malvern as speculation he was killed ‘for being gay’ goes viral

Hadebe has been the subject of intense speculation, particularly with regard to the circumstances surrounding his death.
After an IOL article with the headline “A simple ‘I am gay’ would have saved his life: gay man said to be a woman shot dead at Joburg bed and breakfast” was published, a close friend of Hadebe’s, Happy Makgetha, recorded a video to address the speculation.
According to widespread reports, Hadebe was allegedly shot after having been taken to a bed and breakfast by a man he had met the previous night at the Kwa Mai Mai Market in downtown Johannesburg.
This man, it is said, had believed Hadebe was a woman. However, Makgetha vehemently denies these allegations, calling them “false rumours”.
“False rumours are being spread around. However, I would like each one of you to stop. First things first, Clemy was not at Kwa Mai Mai. Second, Clemy was not being bought alcohol by men. Men never bought him alcohol. Third, he was not travelling with men,” Makgetha said.
“I got a call on Saturday informing me that Clement [had been] shot. That’s when I rushed to Jules. That’s when I found out Clemy [had] passed away. Apparently, Clemy had been with a friend of ours called Sasha at a club, and [Sasha] said [Clemy] was walking home when he got shot. We don’t know what transpired on Clemy’s walk back home.”
He urged people not to spread false information.
“Whoever is doing this, please let it go. [Don’t have] the audacity to post online on social media and say he was killed because a guy didn’t know he was gay and stuff. That’s lies. We are his friends — we were there,” he said.
A friend of Clement Hadebe, who was killed in a Malvern last week, has spoken out after speculation he was killed because a man “said he was a woman and found out later he was a gay man” went viral at the weekend.
Hadebe, who was 22 when he was killed, was shot multiple times on August 10, and soon afterwards speculation on the motive for his killing started to trend on social media.
Gauteng spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed the murder, stating Hadebe had been found by police lying in a pool of blood.
“Police responded to a shooting incident at Jules and 23rd streets in Malvern, where they found the victim lying in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds. Cartridges were found on the scene, and the victim was declared deceased at the scene. The motive for the murder is unknown at this stage,” Masondo said.
