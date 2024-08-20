A young mother is expected to appear in an Mpumalanga court after her arrest for allegedly poisoning her infant.
The incident happened on Monday in Boikhutso Trust, outside Bushbuckridge, according to police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.
"Preliminary reports suggest the eight-month-old child’s death could be the result of poisoning. The incident was brought to the attention of the police by a local funeral parlour, prompting an immediate response.
"On arrival at the scene, police discovered the infant motionless, with the mother, 33, present. As part of the ongoing investigation the forensic team has began gathering evidence to determine the cause of death."
The woman was arrested and is set to appear in the Bushbuckridge magistrate's court soon.
Mom nabbed over infant’s ‘poisoning’ after undertaker tips off police
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
