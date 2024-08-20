South Africa

'No evidence' linking suspect alleged to be ringleader behind kidnappings — NPA

20 August 2024 - 18:49
NPA says there is no evidence linking the man who was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport to kidnappings. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A 40-year-old Zambian man alleged to be a mastermind behind a string of kidnappings and a multimillion-rand drug syndicate cannot be linked to the incidents. 

The man arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport at the weekend was due to appear at the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Tuesday but, according to the Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said the “case was not enrolled”. 

“There is no evidence linking the suspect,” she said.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said they would not comment further when asked if the suspect was released from custody and whether the police did not have enough evidence. “We do believe that the suspect still has a case to answer to. We will not comment further at this stage as we don’t want to jeopardise the case that is already before court. We still have seven in custody,” she said. 

Police said after the arrest they had been keeping a close watch on the suspect's movements. The man was believed to be one of the ringleaders behind a kidnapping-for-ransom syndicate targeting businessmen in SA.

Police initially said he was specifically linked to the kidnapping of a 63-year-old businessman in Helderkruin, Roodepoort, in July. The businessman was rescued on the same day police made the discovery of R300m worth of crystal meth at two properties in Fourways and a hotel in Bruma.

TimesLIVE 

