South Africa

POLL | Do you think Mboro’s church will survive his prolonged stay in jail?

20 August 2024 - 15:07 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng's church is in the spotlight.
Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng's church is in the spotlight.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

With Katlehong pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng denied bail and to remain in jail until October, the spotlight is on the survival of his church.

Motsoeneng, who leads Incredible Happenings Church in Katlehong, appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday with his bodyguard Clement Baloyi and they were denied bail.

Motsoeneng's 27-year-old son, also accused in the case, was released on warning. The pastor faces charges of kidnapping, possession of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm and pointing a firearm. 

He was arrested earlier this month after videos of him entering Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong and allegedly threatening teachers while armed with a panga went viral. 

According to preliminary reports from government departments, Motsoeneng’s threats at the school concerned a custody battle involving his grandchildren. 

His church was set alight and burnt to the ground by protesting schoolchildren and community members.

He returns to court on October 22. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

‘Mboro’ and bodyguard denied bail while son released on warning

The trio face a raft of charges, including kidnapping, possession of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm and pointing a firearm
News
1 day ago

Mboro had another rifle in his boot during scuffle at Katlehong school: state

“There's footage the state is in possession of showing that accused No 1 [Motsoeneng] had another rifle in his boot,” the state said.
News
1 day ago

Bushiri celebrates Mboro's downfall after school 'panga' chaos

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri feels no pity for controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng as he remains behind bars after forcefully ...
News
1 week ago

Family linked to custodial dispute with Mboro happy he’ll ‘spend time in jail’

Relatives from two families linked to ugly custody battle that was captured in a now-viral video appear separately in the same court
News
1 week ago

Mampara of the week: Pastor Mboro

In 2016, Pastor Mboro made global history when he visited heaven and returned to earth to tell the tale.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Teen in court in connection with murder of grade 10 Western Cape pupil South Africa
  2. ‘Mboro’ and bodyguard denied bail while son released on warning South Africa
  3. Mom nabbed over infant’s ‘poisoning’ after undertaker tips off police South Africa
  4. Cop arrested for allegedly raping a complainant at a police station South Africa
  5. Municipalities suffer as state owes R18.6bn in rates and taxes South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 20 August 2024
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's urgent application