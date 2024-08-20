South Africa

Popcru slams decision to honour one of two Gauteng traffic cops killed in ‘murder-suicide’

20 August 2024 - 18:13
The Gauteng department of community safety has come under fire for its decision to honour one of the traffic cops killed in a lovers' tiff. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has condemned the Gauteng department of community safety’s decision to host a memorial and funeral service for one of the traffic officers killed at the weekend in what appears to be a lovers’ tiff.

Police confirmed they were investigating a murder-suicide after Neo Kgaba, 38, allegedly shot her boyfriend Dalindyebo Dineka, 31, during an after-tears event in Debonair Park in De Deur, Vaal, before turning the gun on herself.

According to the police, the duo got into a quarrel before they left the event and gunshots were later heard going off. 

Popcru accused the department of having “no comprehensive plans” to deal with the mental wellness of law enforcement officers, and slammed it for its “reckless behaviour” in honouring Dineka with a memorial and funeral service despite an ongoing investigation into the matter.

This was confirmed by the Gauteng traffic police’s Sello Maremane. “I just learnt that there’s going to be one memorial service, specifically for Dineka, on Thursday. Remember, the decision to offer the memorial service lies with the head of the department, but I’ve learnt there will be a memorial service for him, but not [Kgaba].

On why Kgaba would not be afforded the same honour at this stage, Maremane said this was “in line with the departmental policies”. He added: “When an [officer] is found to have committed an offence or suicide, the department has got the right to reserve the decision not to offer the person [this service].”

Weighing in on the department’s decision, Popcru said this move would “divide workers” and lead to “deepening frustrations” among employees. “It remains clear that management does not have a comprehensive plan to address suicide and mental health issues affecting our members,” the union said in a statement.

“We call on the department to focus on mental health wellness education, improve access to employee assistance programmes and implement suicide prevention strategy.”

Meanwhile, a spat appears to be brewing between families and friends of the two officers as tributes pour in for them. Kgaba’s loved ones took to Facebook on Monday to share their grief but this was not taken kindly by those who knew Dineka well.

A video also emerged on X showing what appears to be the couple’s final hours together.

Popcru expressed concern about the “rise of suicides and mental health issues” in Gauteng. “The criminal justice cluster faces significant challenges in addressing mental wellness and suicides, exacerbating high crime rates and social burdens in Gauteng,” the union said.

“Mental wellness remains a grappling effect which leads to an escalating suicide rate where law enforcement officers commit suicide, and these incidents are on the rise in Gauteng.

“Clearly, the limited access to mental wellness health resources and support adds on the stresses law enforcers experience on a daily basis, and this leaves them feeling helpless and frustrated.”

TimesLIVE

