South Africa

Suspect nabbed in possession of 34 passports at Lebombo port of entry to Mozambique

20 August 2024 - 18:33
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A suspect in possession of 34 passports was arrested at the Lebombo port of entry to Mozambique.
A suspect in possession of 34 passports was arrested at the Lebombo port of entry to Mozambique.
Image: Supplied: BMA

Border Management Authority (BMA) guards arrested a suspect in possession of 34 passports on Monday at the Lebombo port of entry to Mozambique.

According to the BMA, its guards discovered 34 passports accompanied by banknotes in the suspect’s possession during a routine inspection. Of these 34 passports, 32 belonged to Mozambican nationals, and two were identified as belonging to Angolan nationals.

The authority's spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said a case of possession of suspected stolen property has been opened and further investigations are under way to determine the origins of the passports.

BMA commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato lauded the vigilance and dedication of the BMA border guards. He said the successful arrest and confiscation of the passports is a message to the facilitators of illegal movements who continue to undermine the border control systems.

“We will continue to charge them criminally with aiding and abetting, as prescribed by the Immigration Act. The BMA border guards’ keen attention to detail and commitment to safeguarding our ports is crucial in our ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities and rooting out corruption taking place in the border law enforcement area. We are proud of their contribution to maintaining the integrity of our nation's ports of entry,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Misrepresentation and fraud linked to home affairs are major challenges to SA

Though the effort is welcomed, 30 days does not seem sufficient to correct a backlog emanating from 2005
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

95 Libyans arrested at ‘military’ training camp to be deported on Sunday

The men were arrested in July after police raided a farm in White River.
News
2 days ago

Court orders immediate deportation of 16 Mozambican women found guilty of contravening Immigration Act

The women were found guilty and sentenced on Tuesday.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Teen in court in connection with murder of grade 10 Western Cape pupil South Africa
  2. ‘Mboro’ and bodyguard denied bail while son released on warning South Africa
  3. Municipalities suffer as state owes R18.6bn in rates and taxes South Africa
  4. Mkhwebane not entitled to R10m gratuity payment due to her removal — Ngcukaitobi South Africa
  5. Mom nabbed over infant’s ‘poisoning’ after undertaker tips off police South Africa

Latest Videos

More than 20,000 sign DA petition against Eskom's 36% electricity hike
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 20 August 2024