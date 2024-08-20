South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Mkhwebane's urgent gratuity court application continues

20 August 2024 - 09:53 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's urgent application against the public protector's office, where she is fighting to be paid her multimillion-rand gratuity, is being heard in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka has argued Mkhwebane is not entitled to the money because she was impeached.

She was removed from office last year for misconduct and incompetence after a section 194 parliamentary inquiry.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

New light on R5m claim against Mkhwebane

Gcealeka demands repayment of R5m 'wasteful expenditure'.
News
3 months ago

‘No help from parliament’ on Mkhwebane’s exit payout

But parliament declined to assist, saying there was no legal basis to do so, writes Franny Rabkin.
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

'They can just pay': Mkhwebane upbeat about gratuity case after public protector blamed for delays

Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she is excited about her legal case over nonpayment of her gratuity by the office of the public ...
Politics
4 months ago

Court battle over Mkhwebane’s gratuity ‘not ripe for hearing’

Public protector’s office and Kholeka Gcaleka hit with punitive costs for delay
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Teen in court in connection with murder of grade 10 Western Cape pupil South Africa
  2. ‘Mboro’ and bodyguard denied bail while son released on warning South Africa
  3. Cop arrested for allegedly raping a complainant at a police station South Africa
  4. Four siblings to appear in court for alleged murder of father South Africa
  5. Two wanted murder and robbery suspects fatally wounded in shoot-out with KZN ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 20 August 2024
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's urgent application