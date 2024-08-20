South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues

20 August 2024 - 10:14 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The  Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues  in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper who was shot dead by assailants at his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni in 2014.

READ MORE:

Defence in Meyiwa trial opposes state's bid to recall data analyst

The defence representing the men implicated in the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa is opposing the state's application to recall data analyst Col ...
News
2 weeks ago

Evidence casts doubt on Kelly, Senzo accused link

The state's claim that singer Kelly Khumalo had received two phone calls from one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial before the murder ...
News
3 weeks ago

Alleged gunman's phone was in the Vosloorus area the day Meyiwa died

A state witness has testified Mthobisi Mncube's cellphone was in the Vosloorus area on the day soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot in 2014.
News
1 month ago
