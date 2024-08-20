Impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's urgent application against the public protector's office, where she is fighting to be paid her multimillion-rand gratuity, is being heard in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka has argued Mkhwebane is not entitled to the money because she was impeached.
She was removed from office last year for misconduct and incompetence after a section 194 parliamentary inquiry.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Mkhwebane's urgent gratuity court application continues
Courtesy of SABC
Impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's urgent application against the public protector's office, where she is fighting to be paid her multimillion-rand gratuity, is being heard in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka has argued Mkhwebane is not entitled to the money because she was impeached.
She was removed from office last year for misconduct and incompetence after a section 194 parliamentary inquiry.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
New light on R5m claim against Mkhwebane
‘No help from parliament’ on Mkhwebane’s exit payout
'They can just pay': Mkhwebane upbeat about gratuity case after public protector blamed for delays
Court battle over Mkhwebane’s gratuity ‘not ripe for hearing’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos