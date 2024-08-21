Decomposed bodies of two women shot, thrown into a pigsty, discovered

A man allegedly shot two women before throwing their bodies into a pigsty on a farm outside Polokwane, Limpopo. A man who was with them was wounded and has been hospitalised, police said.
The bodies of the victims were found in a badly decomposed state with some of their intestines already showing, according to a witness.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said police have launched a manhunt after the shooting.
Ledwaba said police were alerted about a missing 45-year-old woman who disappeared after visiting the farm on Saturday.
“A search of the farm revealed the body of the missing woman and another body of a 35-year-old foreign woman in an advanced stage of decomposition.
“Further investigation revealed the women sustained gunshot wounds and were with a 47-year-old foreign man when they visited the farm, who was also shot and is in hospital” said Ledwaba.
TimesLIVE has learnt the victims were allegedly thrown in a pig enclosure where animals started to feed on them.
An eyewitness said it appears they were thrown in the enclosure with about 50 pigs.
Police said the motive was unknown and they were investigating two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. “The identity of the deceased will be released later,” he said.
