South Africa

Drama dogs Comrades association with reports of executive resignations

Meeting called after allegations of racism and vote-rigging

21 August 2024 - 17:50 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Comrades Marathon Association chair Mqondisi Ngcobo has reportedly resigned.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

More drama plagued the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) on Wednesday amid reports that chair Mqondisi Ngcobo and his deputy Les Burnard had resigned. 

This comes after an explosive special general meeting at Carter High School in Pietermaritzburg last week when one board member, Zinhle Sokela, was banned for life and another, Isaac Ngwenya, escaped sanction.

The meeting to discuss the running of the association was called after allegations of racism and vote-rigging which led to former Comrades winner and race director Ann Ashworth leaving the organisation.

However, two sources said an urgent meeting was called on Wednesday with KwaZulu-Natal Athletics to discuss the resignations of top managers and two other board members and whether the resignations would be accepted. 

It is understood Ngcobo wanted to throw in the towel for personal reasons relating to his health and his family's wellbeing.

However, he told TimesLIVE: “Let's rather wait for the CMA to communicate any developments. I serve at the behest of the organisation.”

Burnard didn't immediately respond to queries.

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

