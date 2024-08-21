South Africa

'He repeatedly hit me with a brick': Cape Town woman speaks of brutal abuse

The assault allegedly stemmed from her not answering her phone when her boyfriend called

21 August 2024 - 12:29
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cape Town woman shares heartbreaking photos of abuse at the hands of her boyfriend.
Cape Town woman shares heartbreaking photos of abuse at the hands of her boyfriend.
Image: Sinovuyo Mzayiya/Facebook

In a heartbreaking moment, a woman from Cape Town has gone viral after posting before and after photos of a violent attack allegedly by her boyfriend.

The images contrast her initial appearance, with her hair neatly styled in braids, with the devastating bruises and hair loss she endured during the assault.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Sinovuyo Mzayiya recounted the brutal incident early on Monday.

The 26-year-old said she had been visiting a friend in Nyanga Crossroads, planning to stay the night. However, at about 1am her 36-year-old boyfriend arrived to fetch her. What should have been a simple walk home turned into a nightmare.

“He came to fetch me telling me I should go with him. When I was walking out he started beating me and dragged me by pulling my hair,” she said.

The violence escalated quickly.

“He repeatedly hit [me] with a rock on the head and face. I have scars that look like I was stabbed but its because he hit me with a rock several times without stopping. He pulled my hair whenever I fell down.”

Despite managing to escape and running back to her friend's house crying for help, her attacker did not stop.

“Community members came to help me but he did not care. He continued and even insulted and wanted to beat up the residents who were stopping him hitting me.” 

Mzayiya said the assault stemmed from her not answering her phone promptly, which led to his fury.

Shortly after being attacked, she went to the police station to open a case. 

“After I opened the case I went to the hospital where I received medical attention. I have stitches on my face and I do not want my son to see me like this.”

Mzayiya sustained injuries on her face and scalp which are 4cm long and 2cm deep.

The accused has not yet been arrested. 

“The police have been looking for him but he has not yet been found. He is not at his place. I fear for my life and intend to [get] a protection order against him,” she said, her voice tinged with frustration and sadness.

Mzayiya said she had been dating the 36-year-old man for a year and he had never beaten her before.

“I was in shock when he started beating me. I was confused. I did not know he was an abusive [person]. Since I spoke about the abuse people tell me he used to be violent towards his former partner.”

In an effort to bring attention to her ordeal, Mzayiya posted the photos online which gained thousands of views.

“I posted the pictures because I wanted to expose him. I feel hurt, confused and have a lot of questions about what happened to him. I do not want him to hurt another woman again,” she said.

“He tried calling me. I told him I don't want anything to do with him. He's been contacting my friends, asking for forgiveness. This is the first time this happened to me,” Mzayiya added, her voice reflecting the shock and distress of her first experience with such violence.

Western Cape police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana confirmed a case was opened on Monday morning. 

“We can confirm Nyanga police registered a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after an incident on August 19 at Nzo Street, Veza, Old Crossroads.”

No-one was arrested and the case remains under police investigation. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

SA woman rescued from Croatia after ‘assault’ by landlord now wants justice

Dirco's Clayson Monyela was instrumental in facilitating her return but says SA women are falling prey to human traffickers
News
2 days ago

SA domestic workers facing economic hardship and mental health challenges, new report says

According to the report, inflation and the broader cost-of-living crisis are taking an immense financial and mental toll on South Africa’s domestic ...
News
1 day ago

Two doctors among five people charged in ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry’s death

Each defendant played a role in falsely prescribing, selling or injecting the ketamine that led to the actor's death in October 2023, said Anne ...
News
5 days ago

'I'm on my way home': SA woman rescued by Dirco after alleged assault in Croatia

South African woman and son on the way home from Croatia after alleged abuse ordeal.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Friend speaks out about man shot dead in Malvern as speculation he was killed ... South Africa
  2. The eloquence to evade accountability South Africa
  3. Michelle Obama tells Trump US presidency may be a ‘black job’ World
  4. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  5. Decomposed bodies of two women shot, thrown into a pigsty, discovered South Africa

Latest Videos

2024 BMW X2 sDrive18i
Special Ceremonial Sitting of the Constitutional Court in Honour of Chief ...