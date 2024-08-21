Mzayiya said the assault stemmed from her not answering her phone promptly, which led to his fury.
'He repeatedly hit me with a brick': Cape Town woman speaks of brutal abuse
The assault allegedly stemmed from her not answering her phone when her boyfriend called
Image: Sinovuyo Mzayiya/Facebook
In a heartbreaking moment, a woman from Cape Town has gone viral after posting before and after photos of a violent attack allegedly by her boyfriend.
The images contrast her initial appearance, with her hair neatly styled in braids, with the devastating bruises and hair loss she endured during the assault.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Sinovuyo Mzayiya recounted the brutal incident early on Monday.
The 26-year-old said she had been visiting a friend in Nyanga Crossroads, planning to stay the night. However, at about 1am her 36-year-old boyfriend arrived to fetch her. What should have been a simple walk home turned into a nightmare.
“He came to fetch me telling me I should go with him. When I was walking out he started beating me and dragged me by pulling my hair,” she said.
The violence escalated quickly.
“He repeatedly hit [me] with a rock on the head and face. I have scars that look like I was stabbed but its because he hit me with a rock several times without stopping. He pulled my hair whenever I fell down.”
Despite managing to escape and running back to her friend's house crying for help, her attacker did not stop.
“Community members came to help me but he did not care. He continued and even insulted and wanted to beat up the residents who were stopping him hitting me.”
Mzayiya said the assault stemmed from her not answering her phone promptly, which led to his fury.
Shortly after being attacked, she went to the police station to open a case.
“After I opened the case I went to the hospital where I received medical attention. I have stitches on my face and I do not want my son to see me like this.”
Mzayiya sustained injuries on her face and scalp which are 4cm long and 2cm deep.
The accused has not yet been arrested.
“The police have been looking for him but he has not yet been found. He is not at his place. I fear for my life and intend to [get] a protection order against him,” she said, her voice tinged with frustration and sadness.
Mzayiya said she had been dating the 36-year-old man for a year and he had never beaten her before.
“I was in shock when he started beating me. I was confused. I did not know he was an abusive [person]. Since I spoke about the abuse people tell me he used to be violent towards his former partner.”
In an effort to bring attention to her ordeal, Mzayiya posted the photos online which gained thousands of views.
“I posted the pictures because I wanted to expose him. I feel hurt, confused and have a lot of questions about what happened to him. I do not want him to hurt another woman again,” she said.
“He tried calling me. I told him I don't want anything to do with him. He's been contacting my friends, asking for forgiveness. This is the first time this happened to me,” Mzayiya added, her voice reflecting the shock and distress of her first experience with such violence.
Western Cape police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana confirmed a case was opened on Monday morning.
“We can confirm Nyanga police registered a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after an incident on August 19 at Nzo Street, Veza, Old Crossroads.”
No-one was arrested and the case remains under police investigation.
