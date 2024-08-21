South Africa

Limpopo police probe ‘sudden death’ of awaiting trial inmate in holding cells

21 August 2024 - 07:51
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An awaiting trial prisoner was found dead in Seshego police station's holding cells earlier this week. Stock photo.
An awaiting trial prisoner was found dead in Seshego police station's holding cells earlier this week. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Limpopo police have confirmed an investigation into the death of an awaiting trial prisoner who was found dead in the Seshego police station's holding cells earlier this week.

The 38-year-old man was on trial for rape at the time of his death on August 19.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said: "Preliminary reports indicate the deceased was discovered unconscious during a routine check-up and was certified dead by emergency medical services.

"The deceased was facing trial for an alleged rape committed in January and had made several court appearances, with his next scheduled appearance set for September 3."

Ledwaba confirmed police were investigating the circumstances around his sudden death and had opened an inquest docket.

He said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate is also investigating the matter.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Murder suspect escapes from custody in Mpumalanga court

Police in Mpumalanga are searching for a male suspect who escaped from custody in the holding cells at Emakhazeni magistrate's court last Thursday.
News
1 year ago

Cop in trouble for allegedly impregnating inmate awaiting trial for murder

A North West police officer is in trouble after he allegedly impregnated an inmate who was awaiting trial for murder.
News
3 years ago

Armed prisoner escapes from East London court

Police have launched a manhunt for an armed awaiting-trial prisoner who locked a police officer in the holding cells at the East London magistrate's ...
News
3 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Friend speaks out about man shot dead in Malvern as speculation he was killed ... South Africa
  2. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  3. The eloquence to evade accountability South Africa
  4. Taxi owners, bystanders injured in shoot-out with attackers South Africa
  5. R2bn to turn KwaZulu-Natal green in battle against hunger South Africa

Latest Videos

Special Ceremonial Sitting of the Constitutional Court in Honour of Chief ...
Michelle Obama tells Trump presidency just may be a 'Black job' | REUTERS