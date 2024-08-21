South Africa

Taxi owners, bystanders injured in shoot-out with attackers

21 August 2024 - 07:04
Two taxi bosses, a street vendor and a female motorist were injured in the shooting.
Image: Supplied

One suspect has been arrested in Midrand and police have launched a manhunt for others linked to the attempted assassination of two taxi bosses on Olifantsfontein and Lever roads on Tuesday.

Gauteng police have launched a search for suspects behind the shooting that left two taxi owners and two bystanders wounded. 

Police spokesperson Lt Col Mavela Masondo said the taxi owners left a meeting and were being escorted by security officers when the vehicles in which they were travelling were attacked and shot at by the suspects at about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

A shoot-out ensued between the suspects and security officers.

“Two taxi owners and two bystanders were hit and sustained injuries. They were taken to the nearest medical care centre,” Masondo said. 

He said one suspect was left behind when the two others drove away. Police were alerted and responded swiftly. The suspect left behind was found with an AK-47 magazine not far from the scene. The suspect was arrested and police are searching for the others.

Masondo said police have opened a case of attempted murder.

The arrested suspect will appear before the local magistrate's court soon. 

TimesLIVE

