South Africa

Teacher hijacked at Durban school

21 August 2024 - 12:34 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
A teacher was accosted by a group of armed men and hijacked at her school in Newlands West in Durban on Wednesday.
Image: 123RF

A KwaZulu-Natal schoolteacher is traumatised after being hijacked at Parkvale Primary School in Newlands West in Durban on Wednesday.

The teacher was confronted by four armed men in a Hyundai 120 and it is understood a gun was pointed at a pupil during the incident. The men drove off with her Mercedes C180.

Provincial education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi confirmed the incident.

“We have just received the communication and we are still trying to get the correct information.”

He said attacks at schools continued to pose a threat to teachers and pupils.

“It’s a worrying trend because not so long ago teachers were accosted and dispossessed of their belonging.”

Such incidents were a challenge for education if teachers felt unsafe to arrive in their own transport or feared being robbed.

“If we use public transport teachers will arrive late at school,” said Mahlambi.

In July, Dudu Khumalo, 46, a grade R teacher at Phikiswayo Primary in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, died after being shot five times as classes were about to start.

A day later criminals stormed Mukelani Primary School in KwaMashu and robbed teachers of their personal belongings.

Police didn't respond immediately to queries. 

TimesLIVE

