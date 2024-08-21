“[First], violent criminals frequently possess superior intelligence and communication abilities, which can assist them in effectively expressing their emotions and thoughts. Additionally, it is a prevalent characteristic of convicted murderers to rationalise their actions and manipulate others,” said Del Fabbro.
The eloquence to evade accountability
Some criminals use verbal dexterity to reframe the narrative surrounding them, gain public sympathy, and influence the legal process they find themselves in, says forensic and clinical psychologist Dr Giada Del Fabbro
Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad via Gallo Images
Notorious murderers and rapists Thabo Bester and Luyanda Botha left South Africans stunned with their eloquence during recent court proceedings.
Their performances on the stand stood in stark contrast with the horrific crimes they are accused of having committed. Forensic and clinical psychologist Dr Giada Del Fabbro has shed some light on the surprising verbal proficiency displayed by the two.
In June, Bester — known as the Facebook rapist — ranted during his court appearance at the high court in Bloemfontein, demanding that he be given the death sentence. He also expressed frustration about having been denied the opportunity to wear designer clothing in court. His escape from prison has sparked wide public interest.
Meanwhile, Botha, serving a life sentence for raping and killing University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, is on trial in the Wynberg magistrate’s court for alleged attempted rape. He is accused of attempting to rape a nursing student at a college in Athlone in 2014. During one of his court appearances, Botha said he had been in a relationship with the alleged victim. He also said the woman had been cheating on him with another woman.
“I am aware that the court will want me to focus on what happened at the college and may only be interested in what happened there,” he said.
“But, that said, there is a context from which the events that took place that day at the college originate. And if that context is left unsaid, then my testimony to me will not be complete, because I understand how I was saying and how I came to some of the decisions I took there at the college. That depends completely on this context, and without it I doubt that the court will be able to view what I say in a fair light.”
Botha then detailed what he alleged had transpired.
“So, if I am allowed, I will start by giving a brief context and say that I was in a relationship with a beautiful young lady whom I adored. And since we had the same religious beliefs and [were] striving towards such a life, a godly life, we [were] already, though we had only dated for a year, talking marriage,” he said.
“But we decided to put it off until she finished her nursing diploma. About a month before this day in question, our relationship was strained because I had discovered that she was cheating with another girl whom she had introduced to me as only just a friend.
“When I raised the matter, she denied it, of course, and told me that whoever had revealed this to me only wanted to break us apart. So while we were trying to work things out, while we were trying to regain my trust, she offered to cut ties with the person who was said to be her lover.”
Del Fabbro said the “eloquence exhibited by convicted murderers such as Thabo Bester and Luyanda Botha can be attributed to a combination of factors”.
Image: Philani Nombembe
