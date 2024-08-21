South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Special ceremonial sitting of the Constitutional Court in honour of chief justice Zondo

21 August 2024 - 10:17 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

A special ceremonial sitting of the Constitutional Court will be held on Wednesday in honour of chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The farewell comes as Zondo is retiring at the end of the month after a judicial career spanning 27 years.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

CARTOON | Incoming chief justice Maya has her work cut out for her

President Cyril Ramaphosa last month appointed Mandisa Maya to take over the top judicial seat effective from September 1 as her predecessor Raymond ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Why the queue for Constitutional Court candidates is so short

JSC interview fatigue might be a factor after a series of inexplicable snubs for apparently highly qualified candidates
News
2 weeks ago

How an everyday jurist became new chief justice

The ANC has lauded Mandisa Maya’s ‘crucial role’ in the judiciary, but it is hard to see just how she has been crucial, writes Peter Bruce.
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Maya to start office with 'burning issues' still on Zondo's desk: experts

The 'burning' issues include the independent administration of the judiciary, following up on the state capture inquiry findings and implementing the ...
News
3 weeks ago
