South Africa

10,000 city employees block M1 and M2 in Braamfontein and Joburg CBD over wage dispute

22 August 2024 - 16:48
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The M1 is closed to traffic in both directions between Jan Smuts and the Crown interchange due to a worker protest.
The M1 is closed to traffic in both directions between Jan Smuts and the Crown interchange due to a worker protest.
Image: Supplied

The City of Johannesburg is considering approaching the Labour Court for an urgent interdict to prevent further disruptions by South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) members.

About 10,000 City of Johannesburg employees affiliated to Samwu have blocked the M1 and M2 in Braamfontein and the Johannesburg CBD.

The employees are allegedly aggrieved about wage disputes after an attempted engagement with the city's leadership on Thursday in Braamfontein.

Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the workers have blocked the M1 in both directions at Smit Street in Braamfontein and in both directions on the M2 in Selby, causing heavy traffic disruptions in the area.

Despite the closure it is reported the workers are not violent.

Fihla said traffic is being diverted at Empire Road on the M1 South, Booysens Road on the M1 north, Rissik Street/Selby exit on the M2 West and motorists coming from Crown using the M2 East can join the M1 South and exit at Booysens Road.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution, avoid the M1 and M2 and use alternative routes to avoid the closures.

City Power call centre employees have also allegedly downed tools over grievances about unpaid bonuses and are allegedly marching from Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown to the entity's head office in Braamfontein. 

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena dismissed the allegations, saying “this is not true”.

“I am inside City Power call centre at the head office in Reuven (not Braamfontein as the note claims) and every staff member supposed to be on duty today [Thursday] is here, ready to take your and customers' queries. We are not aware of any strike/protest by City Power call centre agents.”

On calling the City Power call centre to check if they were working, TimesLIVE spoke to an agent who confirmed some colleagues were on strike while others were working.

The city has condemned the “illegal actions”.

According to the city, it provided transportation for the Samwu members, briefing them in good faith.

“However, instead of using this opportunity for constructive engagement, Samwu members chose to participate in an unauthorised march which puts people's lives at risk.

“The city views these actions as unacceptable and illegal. As a result, it is left with no choice but to consider approaching the Labour Court for an urgent interdict to prevent further disruptions.

“The city urges Samwu members to refrain from participating in further illegal activities, respect agreements and use legitimate processes to engage on outstanding issues. The city remains committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its citizens and will not tolerate action that compromises public order and safety.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

MK Party members, Pietermaritzburg residents take protest to premier’s office

Protesters present demands to KZN premier Thami Ntuli over power supply and unemployment issues
Politics
20 hours ago

Parts of Randburg still dry as crooks try to sell city water to residents

Johannesburg Water says its team is experiencing problems as it starts repairs in parts of Randburg, due to the huge volume of water that is still ...
News
20 hours ago

Fire destroys three classrooms in Eldorado Park school

The fire was reported just after 2pm and no-one was injured
News
1 day ago

DA to challenge ActionSA for Joburg speaker post

The DA is to field its own candicate for speaker in the City of Johannesburg.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Adetshina free to pursue Miss Universe Nigeria title amid SA citizenship probe South Africa
  2. Courier employee shot in botched robbery South Africa
  3. Zondo rescues soldier fighting axing for decades with final ruling South Africa
  4. Parts of Randburg still dry as crooks try to sell city water to residents South Africa
  5. Millions of ZCC faithful heading to Moria as church resumes its annual ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Highlights: Springboks v Australia in Perth
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | SAFPU’s Tebogo Monyai on challenges faced by footballers in ...