The City of Johannesburg is considering approaching the Labour Court for an urgent interdict to prevent further disruptions by South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) members.
About 10,000 City of Johannesburg employees affiliated to Samwu have blocked the M1 and M2 in Braamfontein and the Johannesburg CBD.
The employees are allegedly aggrieved about wage disputes after an attempted engagement with the city's leadership on Thursday in Braamfontein.
Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the workers have blocked the M1 in both directions at Smit Street in Braamfontein and in both directions on the M2 in Selby, causing heavy traffic disruptions in the area.
Despite the closure it is reported the workers are not violent.
Fihla said traffic is being diverted at Empire Road on the M1 South, Booysens Road on the M1 north, Rissik Street/Selby exit on the M2 West and motorists coming from Crown using the M2 East can join the M1 South and exit at Booysens Road.
10,000 city employees block M1 and M2 in Braamfontein and Joburg CBD over wage dispute
Motorists have been urged to exercise caution, avoid the M1 and M2 and use alternative routes to avoid the closures.
City Power call centre employees have also allegedly downed tools over grievances about unpaid bonuses and are allegedly marching from Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown to the entity's head office in Braamfontein.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena dismissed the allegations, saying “this is not true”.
“I am inside City Power call centre at the head office in Reuven (not Braamfontein as the note claims) and every staff member supposed to be on duty today [Thursday] is here, ready to take your and customers' queries. We are not aware of any strike/protest by City Power call centre agents.”
On calling the City Power call centre to check if they were working, TimesLIVE spoke to an agent who confirmed some colleagues were on strike while others were working.
The city has condemned the “illegal actions”.
According to the city, it provided transportation for the Samwu members, briefing them in good faith.
“However, instead of using this opportunity for constructive engagement, Samwu members chose to participate in an unauthorised march which puts people's lives at risk.
“The city views these actions as unacceptable and illegal. As a result, it is left with no choice but to consider approaching the Labour Court for an urgent interdict to prevent further disruptions.
“The city urges Samwu members to refrain from participating in further illegal activities, respect agreements and use legitimate processes to engage on outstanding issues. The city remains committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its citizens and will not tolerate action that compromises public order and safety.”
