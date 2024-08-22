Activist Mayibuye Mandela has been among those who have raised concerns regarding Adetshina's travel plans amid a criminal investigation. “Given the investigation, we seek clarity on any potential travel restrictions or legal issues that might affect Adetshina’s ability to travel internationally, especially to Nigeria,” he said.
Adetshina free to pursue Miss Universe Nigeria title amid SA citizenship probe
'She has not been found guilty of anything, nor has her citizenship been revoked or served with any notice by the minister': immigration lawyer
Image: Chidimma Adetshina/ Instagram
Despite her citizenship being investigated, former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina is free to travel outside the country as she chases the Miss Universe Nigeria crown.
The department of home affairs on Tuesday indicated in parliament the Hawks were investigating Adetshina’s citizenship, and that her father was also being investigated as he was involved in registering her birth.
The department had found prima facie evidence to believe identity theft may have been committed by Adetshina’s mother in 2001.
Amid the probe, many have questioned whether the beauty pageant enthusiast was not breaking the law by travelling abroad for the Nigerian contest, which takes place on August 31.
Immigration lawyer Ashraf Essop told TimesLIVE Adetshina was free to travel pending the criminal probe until the authorities decide otherwise. “The constitution safeguards citizens to enter and leave [the country] freely, and live anywhere, also to be in possession of a passport,” he said.
“She has not been found guilty of anything, nor has her citizenship been revoked or served with any notice by the minister. If the minister felt he wanted to restrict her, he would have done so by now. The minister is within his power to revoke anyone's identity or status that was unlawfully acquired, even if she didn't participate in it. She was a beneficiary of that,” Essop said.
Activist Mayibuye Mandela has been among those who have raised concerns regarding Adetshina's travel plans amid a criminal investigation. “Given the investigation, we seek clarity on any potential travel restrictions or legal issues that might affect Adetshina’s ability to travel internationally, especially to Nigeria,” he said.
“It is crucial for all involved, including the pageant organisers and the public, to be informed about how this investigation will affect Adetshina’s future activities.”
He said he was not attacking Adetshina or her family but ensuring the law was upheld.
“We want to emphasise that we hold no personal animosity towards her. She is indeed a beautiful individual and our concerns are solely focused on ensuring that the law is upheld. We stand firmly with the victims who have suffered for 23 years due to these acts of crime, advocating for justice on their behalf. Our aim is to address and combat criminal activities, not to cast personal aspersions.”
The model, who has been leading the Miss Universe Nigeria votes, landed in Nigeria on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the home affairs department, should it find that Adetshina’s mother committed fraud, her ID could be cancelled, which would mean Adetshina's ID and passport would be in jeopardy, as she followed her mother's citizenship when she was registered as a South African. However, Adetshina would still be able to apply for a new ID if she was born in South Africa.
TimesLIVE
