South Africa

Breaking barriers: the inspirational journey of Prof Thifhelimbilu Irene Munzhelele

Her qualifications reflect a commitment to both dental and medical disciplines

22 August 2024 - 06:00
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Africa's first black female maxillofacial and oral surgeon, Prof Thifhelimbilu Irene Munzhelele.
South Africa's first black female maxillofacial and oral surgeon, Prof Thifhelimbilu Irene Munzhelele.
Image: Supplied

In the vibrant landscape of South Africa's medical and academic fields, one trailblazing name stands out for its inspirational story: Prof Thifhelimbilu Irene Munzhelele.

Celebrated recently by the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) during Women's Month, Munzhelele's remarkable achievements not only highlight her personal triumphs but also illuminate the path for future generations of women in the medical sciences.

Munzhelele's journey began in Ha-Magidi, a rural village in Venda, where she became the first in her family to get a university education. Her academic and professional milestones are a testament to her dedication and resilience.

As the first black female maxillofacial and oral surgeon (MFOS) in South Africa, her dual qualifications — BChD (Medunsa) and MBChB (UP) — reflect a rigorous commitment to both dental and medical disciplines. Her extensive qualifications include a DipOdont in oral surgery, MCHD-Med MFOS, FCMFOS, a postgraduate teachers' diploma in health sciences education and a certificate in assessment from Rhodes University.

Most recently, she was this month honoured with a women in leadership certificate from Nelson Mandela University (NMU).

Her trailblazing role as the first black female HOD in her speciality at SMU underscores her influence in the field. Since qualifying, Munzhelele has served as a specialist MFOS for the South African Defence Force and has been pivotal in shaping the next generation of female MFOS.

BHEKISISA | Bara ICU’s Prof Rudo Mathivha retires after 25 years

“I feel we’ve done enough to transform the ICU environment at Bara that it won’t collapse in my absence,” says Prof Rudo Mathivha.
News
7 months ago

“I am passionate about intentionally empowering other women. Since I took over as HOD, I have produced a couple of female MFOS, and there are still more women in the programme,” she affirms.

The maxillofacial and oral surgery speciality in South Africa, which began in the 1950s, has traditionally been male-dominated across all racial groups. The first woman to qualify as an MFOS did so only in 1998 — a striking indication of the barriers women have faced in this field.

Munzhelele’s achievements are not only historic but also a beacon of change in a profession with a long-standing gender imbalance.

For Munzhelele, Women's Month is more than just a celebration; it symbolises the ongoing journey of breaking barriers and showcasing the excellence of women in academia and society.

“Women’s Month, for me, signifies the ongoing journey of breaking more and more barriers to unearth the phenomenality of women in academia and in society. Though, indeed, a lot more still needs to be done by all to empower women, it is gratifying to see that, lately, women are being taken more and more seriously by our profession, starting with our undergraduate students,” she reflects.

Munzhelele’s story is a powerful reminder of the affect one individual can make in transforming a field of endeavour and inspiring future leaders. Her pioneering achievements and dedication to mentorship exemplify the spirit of breaking barriers and advancing opportunities for women in medicine and beyond.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SAPS celebrates first policewoman's selection for Special Task Force

While the policewoman's identity has been withheld for security reasons, the SAPS chose Women's Month to celebrate this tough-as-nails trailblazer.
News
1 week ago

How an everyday jurist became new chief justice

The ANC has lauded Mandisa Maya’s ‘crucial role’ in the judiciary, but it is hard to see just how she has been crucial, writes Peter Bruce.
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Praise for woman pilot who led presidential helicopter formation

Lt-Col Zanele Vayeke-Shabangu, South Africa's trailblazing first black female helicopter commander, made history once again as she led the aircraft ...
News
2 months ago

Ramaphosa leads tributes to ‘pioneering’ justice Yvonne Mokgoro

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday led tributes to retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro after her death on Thursday.
News
3 months ago

Member of first Constitutional Court, justice Yvonne Mokgoro dies

Former Constitutional Court judge Yvonne Mokgoro died in a Johannesburg hospital on Thursday afternoon.
News
3 months ago

Meet the ‘first black woman in SA and Africa to sail around the world’

Vuyisile Jaca made history as one of the first black women to round Cape Horn as a member of the first all-female crew to win the Ocean Globe Race
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zondo rescues soldier fighting axing for decades with final ruling South Africa
  2. 'He faced his final moments with grace': veteran teacher William Smith dies South Africa
  3. Parts of Randburg still dry as crooks try to sell city water to residents South Africa
  4. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  5. 'He repeatedly hit me with a brick': Cape Town woman speaks of brutal abuse South Africa

Latest Videos

IFP MP who reported wife 'missing' placed on 'special leave'
Two bodies recovered from Lynch's sunken yacht, two more inside | REUTERS