Breaking barriers: the inspirational journey of Prof Thifhelimbilu Irene Munzhelele
Her qualifications reflect a commitment to both dental and medical disciplines
In the vibrant landscape of South Africa's medical and academic fields, one trailblazing name stands out for its inspirational story: Prof Thifhelimbilu Irene Munzhelele.
Celebrated recently by the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) during Women's Month, Munzhelele's remarkable achievements not only highlight her personal triumphs but also illuminate the path for future generations of women in the medical sciences.
Munzhelele's journey began in Ha-Magidi, a rural village in Venda, where she became the first in her family to get a university education. Her academic and professional milestones are a testament to her dedication and resilience.
As the first black female maxillofacial and oral surgeon (MFOS) in South Africa, her dual qualifications — BChD (Medunsa) and MBChB (UP) — reflect a rigorous commitment to both dental and medical disciplines. Her extensive qualifications include a DipOdont in oral surgery, MCHD-Med MFOS, FCMFOS, a postgraduate teachers' diploma in health sciences education and a certificate in assessment from Rhodes University.
Most recently, she was this month honoured with a women in leadership certificate from Nelson Mandela University (NMU).
Her trailblazing role as the first black female HOD in her speciality at SMU underscores her influence in the field. Since qualifying, Munzhelele has served as a specialist MFOS for the South African Defence Force and has been pivotal in shaping the next generation of female MFOS.
“I am passionate about intentionally empowering other women. Since I took over as HOD, I have produced a couple of female MFOS, and there are still more women in the programme,” she affirms.
The maxillofacial and oral surgery speciality in South Africa, which began in the 1950s, has traditionally been male-dominated across all racial groups. The first woman to qualify as an MFOS did so only in 1998 — a striking indication of the barriers women have faced in this field.
Munzhelele’s achievements are not only historic but also a beacon of change in a profession with a long-standing gender imbalance.
For Munzhelele, Women's Month is more than just a celebration; it symbolises the ongoing journey of breaking barriers and showcasing the excellence of women in academia and society.
“Women’s Month, for me, signifies the ongoing journey of breaking more and more barriers to unearth the phenomenality of women in academia and in society. Though, indeed, a lot more still needs to be done by all to empower women, it is gratifying to see that, lately, women are being taken more and more seriously by our profession, starting with our undergraduate students,” she reflects.
Munzhelele’s story is a powerful reminder of the affect one individual can make in transforming a field of endeavour and inspiring future leaders. Her pioneering achievements and dedication to mentorship exemplify the spirit of breaking barriers and advancing opportunities for women in medicine and beyond.
