South Africa

Courier driver shot in attempted hijacking, rhino horn discovered in separate incidents on N2

22 August 2024 - 12:11
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A man was in a critical condition after a shoot-out that occurred following an attempted hijacking on the N2 highway near the Mandini toll plaza in KZN.
A man was in a critical condition after a shoot-out that occurred following an attempted hijacking on the N2 highway near the Mandini toll plaza in KZN.
Image: IPSS medical rescue

A courier driver was shot in an attempted hijacking near the Mandini toll plaza on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, police arrested suspects on the N2 for alleged possession of rhino horn.

IPSS medical rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick  said the courier driver, who is in his late 30s,  was travelling north when he was stopped by a vehicle with four armed suspects after passing the toll gate.

The armed men opened fire on the courier vehicle, critically injuring the driver.

“The passenger of the courier [vehicle] and armed security escort returned fire, reportedly injuring one suspect. The four suspects escaped in their vehicle empty-handed,” she said.

IPSS medical rescue advanced life support stabilised the driver. Due to the severity of his injuries, the Netcare medical helicopter was called to the scene to airlift him to a suitable medical facility.

“The crime scene was handed over to SAPS, who were on scene, for further investigation.”

Experts recommend independent inquiry into police killing of suspects in KZN

The killing of suspects hampers investigations because evidence isn't gathered, intelligence is lost and police cannot get information on how those ...
News
2 weeks ago

Meanwhile, three suspects aged between 25 and 39 were arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm on the N2 in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga.

Police arrested two men and a woman on the N2 highway for possession of rhino horn.
Police arrested two men and a woman on the N2 highway for possession of rhino horn.
Image: Supplied

This after police received a tip-off from a whistle-blower about a vehicle travelling from the direction of KwaZulu-Natal towards Piet Retief, spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.

Piet Retief visible policing members responded immediately and the vehicle was intercepted on the N2 at Idalia in Piet Retief. Two men aged 26 and 39 and a woman aged 25 were found inside the vehicle.

“The vehicle was thoroughly searched, and two rhino horns were discovered concealed next to the vehicle’s engine. The suspects could not provide any permit to possess the rhino horns and were apprehended and charged with unlawful possession of the endangered species’ body parts,” Mdhluli said.

The three are expected to appear in the Piet Retief magistrate's court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two men get 15 years each after arrest at OR Tambo with 27 rhino horns

Two suspects who were caught with rhino horns with an estimated value of R2.9m in 2018 were on Monday sentenced to an effectve jail term of 15 years ...
News
1 month ago

Taxi owners, bystanders injured in shoot-out with attackers

Gauteng police have launched a search for suspects behind the shooting.
News
1 day ago

Limpopo taxi driver and passenger killed in hail of bullets

Limpopo transport and community safety spokesperson Phuti Lekganyane says the drive-by shooting was similar to an incident in March and taxi violence ...
News
2 days ago

Six dead in Umlazi shooting

Six men were shot dead at an informal settlement in Umlazi southwest of Durban on Saturday.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Adetshina free to pursue Miss Universe Nigeria title amid SA citizenship probe South Africa
  2. Zondo rescues soldier fighting axing for decades with final ruling South Africa
  3. Parts of Randburg still dry as crooks try to sell city water to residents South Africa
  4. Courier employee shot in botched robbery South Africa
  5. 'He faced his final moments with grace': veteran teacher William Smith dies South Africa

Latest Videos

Acting President Paul Mashatile presides over the signing of second ...
Jacob Zuma briefs the media