South Africa

Farmer and worker in jail after bodies of women discovered in a pigsty

'One of the most disturbing and inhumane acts'

22 August 2024 - 15:28
A farmer and his employee are behind bars after the bodies of women with gunshot wounds were discovered in a pigsty. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

A farm owner, 60, and a 19-year-old employee were arrested on Wednesday after the decomposed bodies of two women were discovered in a pigsty at a farm in the Sebayeng policing area, outside Mankweng in Limpopo. 

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said this followed a missing person's report of a 45-year-old woman who disappeared after visiting the farm on Saturday.

“A search revealed the missing woman's body and another body, of a 35-year-old foreign woman, both with gunshot wounds. A 47-year-old foreign man, who was with the victims, was also shot and hospitalised,” said Mashaba. 

The bodies of the victims were found in a badly decomposed state, according to a witness.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe commended police for the swift arrest of two suspects.

“This is one of the most disturbing and inhumane acts in our province, and we will ensure those responsible face the full might of the law,” said Hadebe.

The suspects are expected to appear at the Mankweng magistrate's court on Friday on two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

Jossy Buthane from the ANC in Limpopo said the incident invoked emotions of anger and condemnation because no matter what the circumstances, to be killed and thrown into a pigsty “is inhumane”. 

“No-one has the right to take the law into their hands, no-one must just shoot and kill people, no matter the offence — [one] must allow police to do their work if you think these people are wrong,” he said. 

He added that the least those responsible could have done when they had killed people was to go to the police or at least take the victims to hospital. 

“You take them to a pigsty — that's inhumane, that’s horrific, it is a serious insult to human nature.”

He said the guilty must be arrested and the keys to their cell thrown away.

TimesLIVE 

